CLIMATE-SMART AGRICULTURE AND RURAL ENTERPRISE PROGRAMME

St. George -- On Friday, April 28th 2017, the Government of Grenada (GOG) signed a Design Mission Aide Memoire with the International Fund for Agriculture Development (IFAD) for a new Project at the Ministry of Finance, St. George. The Design Mission was held from April 18th -28th 2017 with a IFAD Mission team comprising of eight specialists to collect and analyse data for the completion of the Programme Proposal for the new Climate Smart Agriculture and Rural Enterprise Programme (SAEP).

The new project Climate-Smart Agriculture and Rural Enterprise Programme (SAEP) will cost approximately $31 million Eastern Caribbean dollars ($11.5 million US Dollars) which will be administered during a six year period. The Programme will provide continuity to the overall goal of rural development of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique through an aggressive focus on agriculture once the MAREP Programme has concluded in March 2018.

The Goal of the Climate-Smart Agriculture and Rural Enterprise Programme (SAEP) is to contribute to the reduction of poverty and vulnerability in rural communities in Grenada The new Programme Objectives are the following: a) supporting start-ups and existing enterprises in rural areas through capacity building, technical support services and financing; and, b) increasing the resilience and sustainability of farmers facing climate change and variability through the adoption of Climate Smart Agriculture (CSA) practices.

The proposed target of the Programme is youths (unemployed and underemployed men and women age 15-35), female headed households and smallholder farmers (fulltime and part time) who are vulnerable to climate change in the rural communities throughout the seven parishes of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique. The estimated total number of direct beneficiaries is seven thousand four hundred individuals (7,400). Approximately 4,400 beneficiaries will be youth and females who are the head of their households and 3,000 beneficiaries will directly benefit from rehabilitated rural roads and drainage works that will potentially improve climate resilience and increase access to markets.

The Mission conducted meetings with the Right Hon. Keith Mitchell, Prime Minister; Hon. Oliver Joseph, Minister for Labour, Economic Development, Trade and Planning and Representatives from other Ministries. Meetings were also held with Key Stakeholders and International Organizations within Grenada. The Mission also visited the sister island of Carriacou to meet Farmers, Representatives from the Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs and the Local Agriculture Association.