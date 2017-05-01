WAYNE WAS COMMITTED, PASSIONATE, AND DEDICATED

The NEW TODAY Newspaper mourns the passing of our Editor, Mr Wayne Moses Modeste. A passionate, committed and dedicated Journalist we have lost.

Our hearts are saddened at this great loss.

Mr. Modeste has departed with over 20 years of working experience in the print media.

Though he was ailing in health, his passion, commitment and dedication for reporting never faded.

He will be greatly missed and his memory will live on.......as he cannot be easily replaced within the walls of our newspaper.

We join his wife Sandra, son Dovelle and other family and friends in grief.

As a mark of respect, our Offices will be closed on Thursday, 4th May.

Management and Staff