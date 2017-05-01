NaDMA CONTINUES TO MONITOR "INCREASED ACTIVITIES" AT KICK EM JENNY-BULLETIN #4

St. George -- According to an advisory from the Seismic Research Center at the University of the West Indies, the level of activity at the Kick 'em Jenny underwater volcano has remained virtually unchanged.

Between 5:45 on Sunday afternoon and 10:41am today there were 43 minor quakes ranging from 1.5 to 2.3 in magnitude --- although there were a few larger tremors, the largest of which was 3.0.

The alert level remains at YELLOW, which means that vessels should observe a 1.5 km/0.93 mile exclusion zone around the area. However, as a precautionary measure, the marine community is being advised to continue observing the secondary exclusion zone of 5 km/3.1 miles.