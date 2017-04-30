NaDMA MONITORS "INCREASED ACTIVITIES" AT KICK EM JENNY

St. George -- The National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) continues to collaborate with the Seismic Research Centre (SRC), University of the West Indies to monitor activities at the Kick em' Jenny under water Volcano.

NaDMA was advised of increased activity yesterday by the Seismic Research Center, which have also been felt by several persons. Volcanic activity at Kick em' Jenny, since 1939, usually consist of several eruptions lasting over several days before quieting down. And therefore, further eruptions should be expected in this episode.

Those of you living in coastal regions could help by being on the lookout for unusual material which may have been ejected by last evening's eruption.

The most recent report from SRC indicates that the activity at Kick-'em-Jenny volcano continues with small volcanic earthquakes -- about 2-3 every hour -- or about 18 between 09:30 a.m. and 05:45 p.m. on 30th April.

The alert level is currently at YELLOW which means that vessels should observe a 1.5 km/0.93 mile exclusion zone. However, as a precautionary measure, the marine community is advised to continue observing the 5 km/3.1 mile exclusion zone.

SRC will continue to issue updates as activity warrants.