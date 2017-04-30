NaDMA MONITORS "INCREASED ACTIVITIES" ALERT AT KICK EM JENNY

St. George -- The National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) continues to collaborate with the Seismic Research Centre (SRC), University of the West Indies to monitor activities at the Kick em' Jenny under water Volcano.

NaDMA has been advised of increased activities. The UWI/SRC recorded a high amplitude signal, lasting about 25 seconds, on one of the Grenada stations. The signal was also recorded on a station in Montserrat. This signal follows an increase in the number of background events associated with the Kick-'em-Jenny volcano.

Persons from the St. Patrick's area have reported feeling the quake.

In light of the ongoing we are advising all sea users that the 5km (3.1 miles) exclusion zone of Kick 'em Jenny be strictly observed. The SRC has advised that heightened alert is necessary for the exclusion zone.

The general population is reminded that the official advisories on this matter, and all other disaster related matters will come directly from the National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA).

The population can rest assured that SRC continues to monitor the system and NaDMA NaDMA will continue to liaise with SRC and provide updates.