NO RECEIPT FOR SEVEN MILLION DOLLAR CONVEYANCE?

St. George -- At the sitting of the senate on Wednesday, the following exchange ensued between Sen. Ray Roberts and the Leader of Government Business in the Senate, Simon Steil over the whereabouts of the receipt for a US$7,000,000 real estate transaction which took place between the Government of Grenada and Intercontinental Grenada LTD in 1999: Click here to listen