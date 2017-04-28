"WE MUST TACKLE CORRUPTION TOGETHER"

St. George -- This is one of the Punchlines coming from the 2017 Conference of the Commonwealth Caribbean Association of Integrity Commissions and Ant-Corruption Bodies (CCAICACB) presently being held in Jamaica.

The Third Annual Conference of the CCAICACB commenced April 24th2017 and continues through to April 28th 2017 at the Pegasus Hotel, Kingston, Jamaica. Grenada hosted the inaugural regional Caribbean conference of Integrity Commissions and Anti-Corruption Bodies in 2015. That historic event was sponsored by the Commonwealth Secretariat, London, United Kingdom which continues to give support to the CCAICACB.

From the inauguration of the CCAICACB, the Grenada Integrity Commission has been at the forefront of its operation, with three members of the Grenada Integrity Commission holding positions on the executive of the CCAICACB. The first Chairman elected was Justice Dame Monica Joseph who was also chairman of the Grenada Integrity Commission. Justice Dame Monica Joseph has recently been succeeded by Lady Avril Anande Trotman-Joseph as Chairman of both the Grenada Integrity Commission and the CCAICACB. Lady Avril Anande Trotman-Joseph is also President of the Grenada Bar Association. Other Grenadians on the Executive of the CCAICACB are Daniella Williams Mitchell, Secretary, and Robert Robinson, Treasurer.

The Grenada Delegation to the CCAICACB Conference in Jamaica includes the three executive members of CCAICACB from Grenada, and Mr. Bertie Hill, member of the Grenada Integrity Commission as representative of a Faith Based Organisation. These Commissioners fromGrenada are accompanied by Eunice Sandy-David, Administrative Manager of the Commission.

A key message from the Chairman, Lady Avril Anande Trotman-Joseph, as she addressed the Conference was that corruption must be tackled together. The message caught the attention of many, including Jamaica's Ministry of Finance and Public Service which tweeted the statement on their page with an attached photo of the Chairman addressing the participants.

The theme of the Conference is "The Anti-Corruption Agenda:- Today, Tomorrow, The Region and Beyond"

Indeed it is imperative that small island states in this region work together in the fight against corruption, given the similarity of risks, threats, and challenges of corrupt practices that are emerging within our societies and economies.

The Grenada Delegation is due back home in the next few days.