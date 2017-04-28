GRENADA FOREIGN MINISTER ADMITTED TO INAPPROPRIATE LANGUAGE ON VENEZUELA: PM MITCHELL

ST. GEORGE -- Foreign Affairs Minister Elvin Nimrod has admitted to inappropriate language during a recent public comment on Grenada's relationship with Venezuela.

Confirmation of this has come from Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell during a post cabinet news briefing on Thursday.

Addressing a function to celebrate longstanding ties between Grenada and Venezuela, Minister Nimrod was quoted as saying Grenada would support Venezuela...no matter what.

"I cannot say no matter what happens, that I can support and I would not even say that about my own government or ministers in my own government," Dr. Mitchell said. "I think the minister is right to admit that he may have misspoken."

Political tension and street demonstrations have marred life in Venezuela as the government and opposition parties remain at odds.

Prime Minister Mitchell says the Venezuelan government and opposition need to come to the table and decide on the way forward.

"The minister has admitted that his language may not have been appropriate. So I think it is fair for me to say so," said Prime Minister Mitchell.

"Government and opposition need to sit together at the same table. Hopefully with a neutral partner and agree on a process. Maybe for general elections. But that's up to the Venezuelan people. We cannot dictate that to them."