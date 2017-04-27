MAREP HELD ITS SECOND VOCATIONAL & SKILLS TRAINING (VST) GRADUATION & AWARD CEREMONY



St. George -- On Tuesday, the Market Access and Rural Enterprise Development Programme (MAREP) held its second Graduation Ceremony for the Vocational Skills and Training (VST) Program. The Ceremony was held in the Hospitality Room of the Grenada National Stadium.

The Graduating class of the Cruise Lines Services Program comprised of eighty nine youths from various rural communities in Grenada and Carriacou who successfully completed the training requirements (theoretical, practical and 1 month job training/ apprenticeship) at the Courtney's Training Agency. The graduates were presented with Certificates of Completion from the Agency.

The spotlight was also placed on the two Most Outstanding trainees from the class who received Certificate of Outstanding Performance from the Agency. A Vote of Thanks from one of the recipients of the special awards, Mrs. Racquel Cornwall, encouraged her fellow classmates to "Continue in their quest for knowledge and always remember that the Sky is the limit."

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism Mrs. Arlene Buckmire Outram delivered the featured address, while keynote remarks were also delivered by Rennie Courtney, General Manger of Courtney's Training Agency; Nikoyan Roberts, Nautical Development Manager at the Grenada Tourism of Authority and Elvis Morain, Chief Education Officer from the Ministry of Education.

With over 80 young rural men and women sent into the workforce, the programme is well on the way of fulfilling its commitment to create employment opportunities and increase the level of empowerment in rural communities through the Vocational and Skills Training Programme.