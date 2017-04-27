WAYNE MODESTE PASSES!

GrenadaBroadcast and CHIME FM join our media colleagues in extending our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Wayne Modeste, as well as the staff at the New Today newspaper where he was employed at the time of his passing.

Wayne was also a former vice-president of the Media Workers Association of Grenada (MWAG), and will be especially remembered for the passion with which he pursued his career, and his persistent willingness to render assistance whenever needed.

May his sould rest in peace!

'Til we meet again, Wayne!