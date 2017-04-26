PUMP IT UP! FAMILY FUN WALK 2017

St. George -- After eight successful years of its annual Pump it Up! Family Fun Walk, Co-op Bank has executed its ninth walk - a spectacular event - held on Sunday, April 23, 2017.

The Fun Walk, which is the main feature of the bank's Healthier Lifestyles Programme, was initially launched in 2009, aimed at encouraging the Grenadian population to live vibrant and physically active lives.

It is evident that the call for healthier lifestyles has resonated across the country, as the Pump it Up! Family Fun Walk has become a household name in Grenada, growing significantly from its initial 2,400 registered participants in 2009 to over 4,000 in 2017.

In 2016, the bank decided to change its approach by focusing its charitable efforts on one major sustainable initiative for the next 3-5 years. For the first time, Co-op Bank has invited corporate Grenada to collaborate and raise funds toward the re-establishment of the Carlton Home for substance abusers.

This year, the benefactors coming on board are Jonas Browne & Hubbard (G'da) Ltd, FLOW, and Guardian General Insurance (OECS) Ltd, who have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Bank at a Press Launch held on March 6, 2017. Their considerable contribution totalling EC$40,000.00, was placed in a Trust Fund to be managed by a Board of Trustees that includes the initial benefactors and the Managing Director of the bank. Co-op Bank hopes that at the end of five years, at least $500,000.00 would be realized toward this initiative.

The Fun Walk began at the Morne Rouge Playing Field and proceeded to the National Cricket Stadium, with a challenge route diverted up Lowther's Lane, down Marrast Hill, through River Road, and onto the National Cricket Stadium. As is customary, Co-op Bank contributes $1 per mile for each registered participant. For 2017, there was a total of 4,368 persons registered, comprising 4,284 on the regular route and 84 on the challenge route, resulting in a contribution of $16,500.00 toward the re-establishment of the Carlton Home.

Senior Medical Officer of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Sonia Nixon, upon accepting the contribution, emphasized the impact of substance abuse, specifically alcohol abuse, on the population and economy of Grenada and praised the bank for undertaking this initiative. She joined with the benefactors to encourage corporate and other citizens to collaborate with the bank in raising funds to increase awareness of this bold move.

Acting Marketing Officer of Co-op Bank, Ms. Samica Roberts, commented on the event stating, "The bank is proud to have executed yet another quality event, and is excited about the collaboration with our major Alliance Partners toward such a sustainable initiative. We look forward to the continued support of our fellow citizens in all future events."

During the closing ceremony, prizes were given for a number of categories including largest registered family, workplace, community, church and school; youngest male and female on foot and on wheels; and most senior male and female.

The Bank wishes to commend all participants for their stance on healthy living and for their support toward the re-establishment of the Carlton Home!