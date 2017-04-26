WANTED MAN – RAMOAN ABERDEEN

St. George -- The Royal Grenada Police Force is seeking the assistance of the general public in locating Ramoan Aberdeen alias "BLOOD", a 26-year-old Maintenance Worker of Beaulieu, St. George who is wanted by the Criminal Investigation Department for questioning in connection with a series of damage to property.

Aberdeen is five feet – six inches tall, slim built, dark in complexion with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone knowing Aberdeen's whereabouts is asked to contact the nearest police station or the C.I.D. at 440-3921.

Police say that Aberdeen may be armed and dangerous and should be approached with caution.