ROYSTON LAHEE RE-ELECTED FOR ANOTHER TERM

ST GEORGE – Royston LaHee retained the presidency of the Grenada Olympic Committee Inc. (GOC) at a Special Quadrennial General Meeting held on Saturday.

LaHee was re-elected unopposed and will serve as head of the umbrella-grouping of sporting associations in Grenada for another four-year term.

Following the elections, the Board of Directors has now been increased to eight, including two floor members.

Former Assistant General Secretary Lucy Steele and Dr Jane Noel are the elected floor members. The latter is joined by Anya Chow Chung as newcomers on the board of directors and bring to four the number of women elected to the executive of the GOC.

Chung replaced Steele and will assist Veda Bruno-Victor, who was re-elected as General Secretary.

President of the Grenada Athletics Association, Charles George and former President of the Boxing Association of Grenada, Ralph James retained their positions as First and Second Vice Presidents respectively.

Retired banker Kingsley Ashby was also re-elected as Treasurer for another term.

The Special Quadrennial General Meeting was held following the Annual General Meeting which included reports from the Board of Directors, the Audited Financial Statement and the GOC's Proposed Budget.