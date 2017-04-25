CULTURAL HERITAGE AND SUSTAINABLE TOURISM

St. George -- Five schools from St. Patrick are down to participate in what will be the first reenactment of slavery on River Antoine Estate in St. Patrick as part of this year's Heritage Month which is celebrated worldwide under the theme 'Cultural Heritage and Sustainable Tourism Development. The theme was selected by the United Nations in keeping with their designation of 2017 as the International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development.

The National Heritage Month Committee Chaired by Ms. Ann Marie Marecheau has planned a series of events as part of the celebrations. The event planned for the River Antoine Estate on April 27th, 2017, will be held from 10:00am and the communities of River Sallee, Tivoli, La Poterie, Hermitage and Sauteurs are all expected to be a part of the activities.

The event will be conducted in two phases; imitating the arrival and life on the Estate of the enslaved followed by a Saraka. According to Marecheau, it is hoped that this concept can become a permanent feature in the development of Rural Tourism on the island and that the nation's children can have a better understanding of the way the slaves lived on the various estates in Grenada.