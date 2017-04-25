TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THESE SERVICES

CHORES MEDICAL MISSION IS BACK IN TOWN

ST. GEORGE - "CHORES," one of the world's most famous medical charity group is back in Grenada and, as expected, a number of young Grenadian children will receive specialized medical care and attention at no cost.

 

The group arrived in Grenada over the weekend and is already performing medical outreach services. CHORES -- Children's Health Organization Relief and Educational Services – offers a variety of medical-specialties including, but not limited to, cardiology, physiotherapy, speech, and occupational therapy.

They have conducted more that 77 medical missions in Grenada over the years, and have seen hundreds of citizens.

Although persons will be seen based on the regular referral system, the public is encouraged to take advantage of these services.

Please see schedule attached.

