PURE GRENADA, THE SPICE OF THE CARIBBEAN IS 'FREE TO WONDER'

St. George — Pure Grenada, the Spice of the Caribbean is free to wonder; a fitting catchphrase for the Grenada Tourism Authority's exciting new lifestyle campaign launched under the umbrella of the Pure Grenada, the Spice of the Caribbean brand. The 'Free to Wonder' lifestyle campaign digital launch took place at the GTA headquarters on Tuesday 25th April.

The campaign, which complements the mainstay Pure Grenada brand, combines Grenada's gorgeous backdrop scenery with focus on everyday people who are free to wonder at the many things they can see and do in the destination. Chief Executive Officer of the GTA Patricia Maher introduced the campaign saying 'Free to Wonder' is an emotional connection to the tactical Pure Grenada brand.

"It portrays people like you and me wondering at the beauty of this pure and unspoilt place; that is what we offer visitors and locals alike; and being a safe destination, you are free to wonder on our pristine beaches, free to wonder at our refreshing waterfalls, free to wonder at our treasures beneath the sea and free to wonder with our lovely people," she said.

Marketing Manager for the GTA, Francine Stewart told the gathering of stakeholders and media that 'Free to Wonder' is a strategic move on the part of the GTA to enhance the Pure Grenada brand. "We are proud of this lifestyle campaign and it will be launched in our main markets by our Public Relations and sales partners," she said. Stewart also thanked local companies Hexive Creative Agency and Grengraphics for creating the campaign and bringing it to fruition. She said it is a pleasure to have worked along with Grenadians to develop this wonderful campaign.

Immediately following the press launch, the 'Free to Wonder' lifestyle campaign was launched digitally via the GTA's social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram and Twitter). Followers on social media were encouraged to use the #FreeToWonder in addition to #PureGrenada on GTA's social media handles @discovergrenada.

GTA officials assured stakeholders that the 'Free to Wonder' campaign images will be shared with them to maximise their marketing of the destination and their services.