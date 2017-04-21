PORT HIGHWAY

Created on 21 April 2017 Hits: 3 Written by RGPF Category: Latest
Print

TEMPORARY ROAD CLOSURE

St. George -- Because of the launch of Spice Mas 2017 on Saturday 22nd April, along the Port Highway, the following traffic arrangements will take effect:

The Port Highway from its intersection with Burns Point round-a-bout to the entrance of Grenada Yacht Club, will be temporarily closed to vehicular traffic on Saturday 22nd April, 2017 between 12:00 noon and 2:00 a.m.

Absolutely no parking will be allowed along the Port Highway from its intersection with Burns Point round-a-bout to the round-about at Kirani James Boulevard.

The Royal Grenada Police Force apologizes for any inconvenience caused.

High Speed 128k
listen listen listen listen listen
Now Playing:

Powered by ViaStreaming.com

You are here:   NewsAll News