TEMPORARY ROAD CLOSURE

St. George -- Because of the launch of Spice Mas 2017 on Saturday 22nd April, along the Port Highway, the following traffic arrangements will take effect:

The Port Highway from its intersection with Burns Point round-a-bout to the entrance of Grenada Yacht Club, will be temporarily closed to vehicular traffic on Saturday 22nd April, 2017 between 12:00 noon and 2:00 a.m.

Absolutely no parking will be allowed along the Port Highway from its intersection with Burns Point round-a-bout to the round-about at Kirani James Boulevard.

The Royal Grenada Police Force apologizes for any inconvenience caused.