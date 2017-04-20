DIGICEL INTRODUCES LOWEST MOBILE ROAMING RATES FOR TRAVELLERS IN CUBA THROUGH PARTNERSHIP WITH ETECSA

Kingston -- Total communications and entertainment provider, Digicel, today announced its new Cuba Roaming SIM card offered in conjunction with Cuban telecoms provider, ETECSA, offering lower mobile roaming rates for travellers in Cuba.

The SIM card offers flexibility, easy access to data at 3G speeds and phone calls at great rates and is a quick and convenient way to save money. The Digicel Cuba Roaming SIM card covers all 15provinces including all the main tourist spots on the island and is available at DigicelCubaRoaming.com or through Amazon.

"Staying connected while in Cuba is a high priority for travellers," says Colm Delves, Digicel Group CEO. "Working with our Cuban partner, ETECSA, our goal is to provide great service at affordable prices and help to make Cuba an even more attractive location for visitors."

Myra Arevich Marin, Executive President of ETECSA, welcomed the partnership with Digicel, saying; "We are very happy to be working with Digicel given its fantastic footprint and reputation across the region. We have forged a fruitful relationship and look forward to connecting visitors to Cuba to the people and things they care about most."