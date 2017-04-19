NON-IMPLEMENTATION OF ARBITRATION AWARDS

St. George -- The Technical and Allied Workers Union has written to Cable and Wireless advising them of the start of protest action which will begin this morning.

President General of the Union, Andre Lewis has informed the Company's general manager, James Pitt that that the action is being taken in light of the fact that the company has not yet implemented the awards which were granted to the union as a result of arbitration dating back to December 2016.

Lewis said that beginning today, Thursday, workers will be reporting to work wearing red ribbons on their personal uniforms to protest the non-application of the awards.

He further advised Cable and Wireless that the form of protest can be escalated without further notice.