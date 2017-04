ESCAPED PRISONER

St. George -- Police are in search of 38-year-old, Clint Thorne who escaped from the Richmond Hill Prison about 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday 19th April, 2017.

Thorne is a former resident of River Road, St. George.

Anyone seeing Thorne or having any information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the nearest police station, C.I.D. at telephone number 440-3921.

Thorne may be armed and dangerous and should be approached with caution.