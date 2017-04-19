ANRO AGENCIES WINS SERVICE EXCELLENCE AWARD

St. George - Anro Agencies Limited, authorized sales, installation and service facility for Mercury outboard engines, and Mercruiser gas and diesel inboards, has won the coveted Mercury Service Excellence Award Caribbean, Mexico and Central America for 2016.

Founded in 1989, Anro Agencies Limited became a Mercury Marine dealer in 1992. With the motto, 'Service with Attention to Detail', it is not surprising that the Grenadian company was able to cop the prestigious award, which is assessed based on customer feedback. Robert Miller, Managing Director said Anro is highly honoured and attributes receipt of this award to going beyond the call of duty to keep customers satisfied by providing professional service, prompt and effective handling of field issues and warranty work. Anro is also proud to provide labour free maintenance to local fishermen who are Mercury owners.

For Miller and the team at Anro, the commitment to service excellence does not stop with this award, as they continuously strive to provide a pleasing experience to all customers who will see and feel the difference after having their engines or vehicles serviced.

Anro is the authorized dealer for BMW and Mini automobiles, BAIC Motors and provides service and repairs to all makes of vehicles except where contractually prohibited. They are also a sales, installation and service facility for Forest City diesel generators, Cummins, Yanmar and Perkins marine engine and accessories, and provide sales and service to the JCB line of heavy equipment.