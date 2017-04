WE NO LOGER USE MAGICJACK

Because of the number of hassles we have been experiencing with MagicJack, we have decided to discontinue using them to provide access by the Diaspora to Sundays with George Grant.

With immediate effect, you may now reach us through Skype using Skype name, 'geobear1.'

We apologize for any inconvenience which this decision may cause, but but we are determined to ensure you uninterrupted access to the program, as well as improved audio quality.