GRENADA'S INTERNATIONAL TRIATHLON SET FOR JULY 9TH

St. George -- De Spice Events, organizer of Grenada's biggest triathlon, has announced the date for Tri de Spice 2017. Scheduled for Sunday 9th July at Port Louis Marina against the backdrop of the breath-taking St. George's harbour, this year's Tri de Spice promises to be another spectacular triathlon event.

Attracting hundreds of triathletes from countries such as the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Guadeloupe, Antigua & Barbuda, Barbados, and Trinidad & Tobago, Grenada's international triathlon is renowned for being an event for everyone. From the Sprint Triathlon to the Try-a-Tri, there are a number of races to accommodate all ages and abilities. "Best of all," says Marc De Caul, Director of de Spice Events, "the races are all on closed, relatively flat roads."

The 2017 Tri de Spice will feature the Sprint Triathlon (750m swim – 20km bike – 5km run) as the main event. According to De Caul, "this distance, as the name suggests, is on the shorter end in the triathlon world, so it is fast, fun, and offers a huge cash prize purse." In addition to the Sprint Triathlon, there will be Junior Triathlon and Try-a-Tri distances.

For more information about Tri de Spice 2017, visit www.despiceevents.com

To register for the Event, visit https://raceroster.com/events/2017/12588/tri-de-spice-grenada-international-triathlon-interschool-triathlon-series