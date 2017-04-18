A DOWNWARD TREND......

ADJUSTMENT TO PETROLEUM PRICES FOR APRIL 2017

ST. GEORGE -- Effective, Tuesday April 18th, 2017, the retail prices of petroleum products (Gasoline, Diesel, Kerosene and LPG {Cooking Gas}) in the State of Grenada are as follows:

 

GRENADA

Products                                              Old Price                           New Price

Gasoline                                              $14.17/IG                           $14.06/IG

Diesel                                                  $13.20/IG                           $12.83/IG

Kerosene                                             $7.69/IG                             $7.36/IG

L.P.G (Cooking Gas):                          Old Price                           New Price

20 lbs Cylinder                                     $40.00                               $40.00

                                                          $37.00*                             $37.00*

100 lbs Cylinder                                   $193.855                           $188.75

Bulk                                                    $2.00/lb                            $1.95/lb

CARRIACOU

Products                                           Old Price                           New Price

Gasoline                                            $14.35/IG                           $14.24/IG

Diesel                                                $13.389/IG                        $13.01/IG

Kerosene                                           $7.88/IG                            $7.55/IG

PETIT MARTINIQUE

Products                                          Old Price                           New Price

Gasoline                                           $8.85/IG                             $8.74/IG

Diesel                                               $7.88/IG                             $7.51/IG

Kerosene                                          $7.88/IG                             $7.55/IG

CARRIACOU & PETIT MARTINIQUE

L.P.G (Cooking Gas)                        Old Price                           New Price

20 lbs Cylinder                                  $49.00                               $49.00

                                                       $46.00*                             $46.00*

100 lbs Cylinder                                $216.85                             $211.75

Bulk                                                 $2.00/lb                            $1.95/lb

*Petrocaribe's LPG 20lb Cylinder

The new Retail Prices are computed based on the average FOB costs: that is; (Ex-refinery prices), for the period, 16th March, 2017 to 11th April, 2017.

Consumers are encouraged to immediately notify the Price control/Consumer Affairs Unit in the Ministry of Finance of any instance of overpricing at telephone number 440-1369.

