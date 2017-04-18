ADJUSTMENT TO PETROLEUM PRICES FOR APRIL 2017

ST. GEORGE -- Effective, Tuesday April 18th, 2017, the retail prices of petroleum products (Gasoline, Diesel, Kerosene and LPG {Cooking Gas}) in the State of Grenada are as follows:

GRENADA

Products Old Price New Price

Gasoline $14.17/IG $14.06/IG

Diesel $13.20/IG $12.83/IG

Kerosene $7.69/IG $7.36/IG

L.P.G (Cooking Gas): Old Price New Price

20 lbs Cylinder $40.00 $40.00

$37.00* $37.00*

100 lbs Cylinder $193.855 $188.75

Bulk $2.00/lb $1.95/lb

CARRIACOU

Products Old Price New Price

Gasoline $14.35/IG $14.24/IG

Diesel $13.389/IG $13.01/IG

Kerosene $7.88/IG $7.55/IG

PETIT MARTINIQUE

Products Old Price New Price

Gasoline $8.85/IG $8.74/IG

Diesel $7.88/IG $7.51/IG

Kerosene $7.88/IG $7.55/IG

CARRIACOU & PETIT MARTINIQUE

L.P.G (Cooking Gas) Old Price New Price

20 lbs Cylinder $49.00 $49.00

$46.00* $46.00*

100 lbs Cylinder $216.85 $211.75

Bulk $2.00/lb $1.95/lb

*Petrocaribe's LPG 20lb Cylinder

The new Retail Prices are computed based on the average FOB costs: that is; (Ex-refinery prices), for the period, 16th March, 2017 to 11th April, 2017.

Consumers are encouraged to immediately notify the Price control/Consumer Affairs Unit in the Ministry of Finance of any instance of overpricing at telephone number 440-1369.