PM ATTENDS IMF AND WORLD BANK SPRING MEETINGS IN DC

ST. GEORGE -- Prime Minister Dr. the Right Honourable Keith Mitchell left Grenada on Tuesday to attend the International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings in Washington, DC from April 19 to 21st.

The annual spring meetings will feature addresses from Prime Minister Mitchell in several capacities, including his current chairmanship of the Small States Forum and his incoming Chairmanship of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

Among the many engagements over the next few days, Dr. Mitchell will meet with the President, Vice President and Executive Director of both the IMF and the World Bank, as well as various Government officials.

Prime Minister Mitchell will be accompanied by Grenada's Ambassador to the USA, Dr. Angus Friday and Finance PS, Dr. Wayne Sandiford.

Dr. Mitchell will return to Grenada on Saturday, April 22nd. In his absence, Honourable Gregory Bowen will be the Acting Prime Minister.