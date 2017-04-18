NADMA MONITORING A NON-TROPICAL WEATHER SYSTEM

St. George -- The Meteorological Office at the Maurice Bishop International Airport has advised the National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) of a non-tropical system and associated southerly displaced surface trough producing gale force winds.

Consequentially, windy conditions and agitated seas can be expected for the next 24 to 36 hours. A marine advisory is in effect! High surf may result in overflow in low lying and coastal areas such as the Carenage!

Sea bathers, marinas, divers and small craft operators are encouraged to exercise extra caution when venturing out to sea.

NaDMA will continue to monitor this system and provide updates as soon as they become available.

Please continue to monitor the radio and television stations for additional updates.

For addition information, please contact the National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) on 440-8390-4 or email address This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .