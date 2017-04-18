GRENADA HOSTS GASTROENTEROLOGY MEDICAL CONFERENCE

St George - For the first time in its 29-year history, Grenada will host the Association of West Indian Gastroenterologists (AWIG) for its annual conference at the Radisson Grenada Beach Resort from April 20 - 22, 2017.

Grenadian based Consultant Dr Bert Brathwaite said that the conference sessions will update participants on the latest developments in the diagnosis and treatment of diseases including colon cancer, which is on the rise in Grenada. "We are very concerned about the high incidences of cancer of the colon, especially in younger adults. This is a disease which can be prevented through lifestyle changes and early detection," said the St George's University (SGU) associate professor.

As part of the programme, AWIG members will conduct an important educational session for local medical practitioners and allied health professionals at SGU, which has provided sponsorship for the event. Dr Brathwaite said that the speakers will share information on colorectal cancer, acute pancreatitis and have a panel discussion on diagnosing and treating patients with irritable bowel syndrome. "These topics are very relevant in the Grenadian context. Invitations have been issued and I am encouraging local doctors to join us on Wednesday April 19th from 5:30 p.m. There is no cost for attendance," he further said, and added that they can register to attend conference sessions.

Another highlight of the conference will be the inaugural Orin Barrow lectureship. The late Guyanese-born doctor was one of the founders of AWIG and made an enormous contribution to the association and to Gastroenterology in the Caribbean. His vision was the driving force behind the annual educational meetings. This year's first lecture will be delivered by Dr Trevor Seaton.

Conference participants will come from the Caribbean, USA, Canada and Europe. "This is an opportunity to showcase Grenada - the destination - so a trip to Belmont Estate has been planned. My colleagues are looking forward to experiencing the island," Dr Brathwaite said.

In addition to SGU, he also thanked other local companies including Bryden & Minors, Gittens Healthcare, the Airport Taxi Association, Arawak Islands and Treo Entertainment, all who have provided part sponsorship. "AWIG is a non-profit organisation so we are appreciative of their contribution," added Dr Brathwaite.