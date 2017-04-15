ATHLETE DOCUMENTS GRENADA INVITATIONAL EXPERIENCE

New York - Phylicia George is a Canadian sprint hurdler of Grenadian descent. She opened her 2017 season in Grenada at the Grenada Invitational and documented her experience in a VLOG (Video Blog).

In this episode you will also see other athletes with Grenadian connections - Payton Hazzard and Quincy Downing. The latter won the Men's 400m Hurdles in a personal best of 48.80 seconds.

Phylicia's father, who is from River Road (village overlooking the Kirani James Athletics Stadium), also joins her in the video.

VIDEO: https://youtu.be/xKLz62cGZAU