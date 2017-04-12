CABLE AND WIRELESS INVITING INDUSTRIAL UNREST IN THE COUNTRY

St. George --The Grenada Technical And Allied Workers Union says that Cable & Wireless has refused to implement the findings of the Arbitration Tribunal set up to resolve a trade dispute between the Union and the Company. This matter was ruled on by the Arbitrators since December 2016 which is about five months ago.

The matter revolved around an issue of salary increases and vehicle buyout allowance.

A letter (attached) was sent to the Labour Minister, Oliver Joseph and copied to Prime Minister Keith Mitchell on Wednesday claiming that the awards arrived at by the Tribunal have not been honoured, and that Cable and Wireless is engaged in disregard and disrespect for Grenada's institutions.as well as anti-union and anti-worker behaviour.

The Union has informed the public that this matter has the potential to create serious industrial unrest in the Country.