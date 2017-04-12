NaDMA LAUNCHES FIRST E-NEWSLETTER

St. George -- The National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) launches its first ever "Email Newsletter". "PREPAREDNESS" a quarterly publication intended to highlight the work of the Agency in the seventeen (17) Districts of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique, as well as create the opportunity for readers to get a better understanding of the specific functions of NaDMA.

In highlighting the importance of the publication at this time, Acting Coordinator Terence Walters says, the Government of Grenada continues to invest in preparedness through institutional strengthening, stakeholder participation, and community awareness.

Volume one (1) of PREPAREDNESS for the first quarter of 2017, proudly highlights regional recognition of Grenada's excellent performance in Caribe Wave 2016 and 17 exercises. The short publication also features work done by NaDMA in Carriacou, capacity building of the Grenada secretariat staff, and offers valuable safety tips for children.

NaDMA continues to adopt proven innovative ways to facilitate information sharing and interaction with the general public, the goal being to ensure every means of communication is explored for the widest possible reach using a multi-faceted approach.

NaDMA has commended the work of the Government Printing Office for its invaluable support in the preparation of this E-Newsletter.

The Agency continues to monitor events and provide updates where necessary taking seriously its mandate to constantly update and sensitize the population, urging everyone to continue to be vigilant and prepared for all hazards that can affect Grenada -- both natural and human- induced.