INCIDENT AT WALL STREET

St. George -- As Commissioner of Police (Acting), I would like to thank the general public for the continued support shown towards our police officers, who work tirelessly, day and night, to make the tri-island state of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique a safer place to live.

While the police continue to enjoy a good working relationship with the public, there are those persons who are misguided and take it upon themselves to challenge, disrespect and obstruct police officers in the lawful execution of their duties, as was displayed by a group of young men on the morning of Saturday 8th April, 2017 and who have since been brought before the Court for various offenses.

This kind of behavior and blatant disregard for officers carrying out their legal duty is of concern to me and the wider RGPF.

I want to unequivocally state to those persons bent on exhibiting these kind of lawless behavior, that the RGPF will not tolerate same; neither will we hesitate to enforce the law when confronted by those "persons" within our society.

We will not, as law enforcers, allow such undesirable behavior to be associated with our Grenadian public whose peoples are well known for our endearing and sociable ways and our friendliness.

I also call on those involved and others so inclined to desist from such lawlessness as we seek a better working relationship with all.