BICYCLE DEATH

SEVEN PERSON CHARGED FOR OFFENSES AGAINST POLICE

St. George -- A 28 year old woman died following a bicycle incident which occurred at about 2:00 p.m. on Monday afternoon in the community of Mt. Tranquil, St. David.

Donnelle Fraser resident of Mardigras, St. David succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead on arrival at the General Hospital.

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the actual cause of death.

Meanwhile, seven persons are facing criminal prosecution in connection with an incident during which the police were mobbed while attending to a report in the early hours of Saturday morning, at Grand Anse, in the area popularly referred to as Wall Street

The charges include obscene language, disorderly behavior, assault the police and obstruction.

The men appeared at the St. George's Magistrate's Court on Tuesday and were granted bail.

They will reappear in Court on June 26th 2017.