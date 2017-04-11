NNP ANNOUNCES FIRST FIVE CARETAKERS

ST GEORGE – The Executive of the New National Party has announced that it will launch caretakers in five constituencies this month – the first in a series scheduled over the next few months.

During the party's recent convention, Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell indicated that the installment of the caretakers will be done shortly.

Senator Pamela Moses, a political newcomer and the impressive Junior Minister of Sport is among those named in the first batch.

Senator Moses has been appointed as the caretaker for St Patrick East.

"It is an honor to be appointed to lead the work of the party in the area in the coming period. We have a vibrant constituency council, and we believe that we can do much together," she said.

Another Senator, Peter David has been appointed the caretaker for the Town of St George – an area which he served two terms as MP.

"I am grateful for the confidence that has been shown in me by the General Executive of the NNP, and by the party supporters at large, in town. We have a lot of work to do together – and we will get down to ensuring that the seat stays in the column of the NNP," David commented.

The former Foreign Minister noted that he has worked closely with MP Nikolas Steele in recent years "to unite all of our people."

"We believe that the challenges we continue to face as a nation, despite the awe-inspiring successes, call for a sense of unity like we have never seen in our history. There are too many possibilities out there for anyone to govern over a divided nation," David said.

Minister Steele has been named the caretaker for St George South.

"It is a challenge I embrace with the South being one of the largest constituencies in Grenada. There is already an enthusiastic team working there, and it is our intention to expand on that and bring in additional support," Hon Steele said.

"I take on the challenge of the South with the same enthusiasm as I did in Town, but with a renewed sense of purpose after the positive experiences of the last four and a half years," he said.

"I am a team player and ready to report for duty on behalf of people everyone who know and understand that the NNP is the best option for Grenada today," he said.

Party Chairman Gregory Bowen is the caretaker for St George's South East – an area he has repeatedly served as MP.

"Great things are happening in South East and we are determined to build on it going forward," he said.

The fifth caretaker announced is Hon Emmalin Pierre for St Andrew South East, where she is the current MP.

"We are all ready for this new chapter. But the good thing is that we have done a lot of great work together in the last four and a half years. So it's more of the same, with some consolidation and expansion," Pierre said.

The lovable Minister of Implementation who is currently spearheading the National Health Insurance roll-out said: "Our activism has demoralised a dwindling divided opposition, and has created hope and excitement among an increasing support base in the area."

"This indeed is turning out to be the best time of my political career," Pierre declared.

The NNP controls all 15 seats in the parliament, and as it prepares for general elections constitutionally due next year, public opinion polling has shown its support increasing in the face of an economic boom, four years of successive economic growth, and doubt and suspicion among the considered main opposition.