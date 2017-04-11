GRENADA'S 22-MEMBER TEAM HEADS TO THE FLOW CARIFTA GAMES

St. George – Grenada's 22-member team departed Grenada this week for the Flow Carifta Games in Curacao. The athletic games will see 26 countries, including the 15 Flow markets, competing in a range of 21 track and field events at the Ergilio Hato Stadium in Willemstad.

The Grenada team includes 4 women and 14 men competing in 14 events in the under 18 and under 20 age categories: Discus throw, shot put, javelin, 400m hurdles, 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, long jump, triple jump, high jump, pole vault, octathlon and the 4 x 400m relay.

"It has been an exciting athletics season for these future stars, having recently competed at the Ariza National Junior Championships, Scotiabank INTERCOL Games, and the Grenada Invitational. Flow is pleased to create this platform for our track and field athletes to showcase their skills. Our entire team at Flow rallies around our Grenada team and will be cheering for them," said James Pitt, Country Manager at Flow.

Athletics fans can watch the Flow Carifta Games live on Flow Sports Premier - channels 350 (SD) and 356 (HD). This free-view will be available for all Flow TV customers on the 15th, 16th and 17th April, 2017. All Flow customers subscribed to Internet, TV, fixed-line or mobile services can view the Flow Carifta Games live on the Flow Sports mobile app.