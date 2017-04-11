CRUISE PORT SEAWALL CLEANUP A SUCCESS

St. George — 30 members of the Grenada Cadet Corp Zone B have collected 27 jumbo size bags of litter along the seawall behind the Melville Street Cruise Terminal to ensure that one of Grenada's scenic spots remains litter free.

The initiative was led and supported by the Grenada Tourism Authority in in a joint effort with the Grenada Cadet Corp, the Royal Grenada Police Force and the Grenada Solid Waste Authority.

Adjutant of the Grenada Cadet Corp Captain Martha Budd says items collected included food boxes, plastic bags and bottles, and expressed a strong desire to see the area kept clean since it is such a central area where the public can go to relax – but only if it is clean.

Members of the Grenada Cadet Corp shared some strong sentiments with the Grenadian public. A student of St. Marks Secondary School, Liston Noel admonished them that if there is no garbage bin available, they should dispose of their trash at home; while Mia Debellotte of St. Marks Secondary said that she enjoyed the clean-up experience but would like to see a 'No Dumping' sign erected as a reminder to the public."