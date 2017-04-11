GCA/REPUBLIC BANK RIGHTSTART INTER-PARISH TOURNAMENT LAUNCHED

St. George --- The Grenada Cricket Association (GCA)/Republic Bank RightStart Under 19 Inter-parish Cricket Tournament, has kicked off with a press launch, attended by Ministry of Sports representatives and title sponsor, Republic Bank.

For the 3rd consecutive year, Republic Bank has demonstrated its commitment, through tangible support, to ensure the tournament is played. The matches are scheduled to commence April 18 and run until April 26th.

GCA Secretary, Norman Gilbert, says that hosting the finals on a school day, and having them broadcast live on GIS TV, are some of the improvements to this year's tournament. Mr. Gilbert also cited the importance of the tournament, from which players are identified to represent Grenada at external competitions, as well as transition to the senior National Team. He also expressed the GCA's gratitude to Republic Bank for its commitment toward the development of youth cricket in Grenada.

Republic Bank's Management Associate Aesia worme, expressed the Bank's delight with the partnership and indicated that the "... tournament is strategically aligned with our RightStart savings account product, which is specially designed for young persons from birth up to the age of 19.

The joy that we feel when we see our youth savers grow their savings each year is mirrored by the pride and joy of seeing young cricketers progress their talent from the school ground, to represent their Parish, their Country and like Emmanuel Stewart and Ryan John to represent the Windward Islands and the West Indies."

Republic Bank's contribution to the 2017 tournament is $13,000.00 and would cover the cost of trophies, transportation and refreshment for the teams. The Bank remains committed to the advancement and development of our youth, through sport, and extend best wishes to the teams for a successful tournament.