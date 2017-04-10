GOVERNMENT SAYS THANK YOU TO ALL AFTER SUCCESSFUL GRENADA INVITATIONAL

ST. GEORGE-- Commendations have been meted out by Grenada's government to all who played a part in ensuring the success of this past weekend's Grenada Invitational at the Kirani James Athletic Stadium. In particular, they thanked the local organizing committee for its role in assisting Grenada to enter the history books by becoming one of the smallest nations in the world to stage an Area Permit Meet in athletics.

Kudos were also sent to the more than 7,000 patrons who ensure that the event was sold out and who also supported the games by watching on ESPN and the GIS throughout the Diaspora and Grenada.

In a release issued on Monday, they also saluted the athletes for outstanding performances; the security forces for the role they played in ensuring that Grenada remains the safest place to have fun; the service providers, as well as all the volunteers who gave their time to the success of the event.