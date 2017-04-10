MOTOR VESSEL GALAXY 1 CAUGHT IN THE ACT OF SMUGGLING

ST. GEORGE -- Last Monday, the Motor Vessel "GALAXY 1 was caught smuggling within the waters of Carriacou.

The Grenada Coast Guard and the Mobile Anti-Smuggling Team of the Customs Department were on a routine patrol in the Northern District when they observed the suspicious activities of the vessel in the area outside of Hillsborough.

The wooden fishing boat, along with a quantity of alcoholic beverages and general merchandize were seized during the operation.

Smuggling carries a fine not exceeding $100,000.00 or the equivalent to five times the value of the goods, whichever is greater, or a term of imprisonment not exceeding five years.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Persons with information on such activities are urged to contact the Enforcement Unit of Customs on telephone numbers 1-473-440-6049, 440-2239/2240. The strictest confidentiality will be maintained.