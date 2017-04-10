GRENADA CO-OPERATIVE NUTMEG ASSOCIATION (GCNA) CELEBRATES 70 YEARS!

Grenada – March 2017 saw a flurry of activity around the 70th anniversary celebrations of the Grenada Co-operative Nutmeg Association (GCNA), which was established in March 1947.

Despite many challenges, including natural disasters, the nutmeg industry in Grenada, from which Grenada has been termed the "Isle of Spice," has contributed significantly to the country's economic development

Grenada's 'black gold' is an integral part of the island's history and culture and the GCNA has played a crucial part in the steady progress of the nutmeg industry. One of the underlying messages amongst the celebratory activities was the necessity to plan and implement sustainable practices for the future nutmeg growers of the island and to keep growing the demand for Grenada nutmeg and its by-products.

Educating younger persons as to the very real opportunities which exist in the market, including the use of technology, were some of the areas listed as pivotal for the industry's survival.

Celebrations ran for the duration of March to the beginning of April, and included a nutmeg exhibition, family health and fun day, primary school debates, a best farm competition and a lunch and awards ceremony.

At the awards ceremony, regional bank, CIBC FirstCaribbean sponsored a number of awards including prizes for best small, medium and larger farms. Those awards were presented by the bank's Country Head Nigel Ollivierre. The winners were: Best Large Farm (over 251 trees) Mr. Raymond Charles of Upper St. John, Best Medium Farm (50 – 250 trees) Mr. Hicklyn Nyack of Paraclete, St Andrew and Best Small Farm (20 – 50 trees) and Mr. George Swapp of Grand Bras, St Andrew

Ollivierre said the bank valued the strong relationship it has with the GCNA and its membership which is an integral part of the agricultural sector. He congratulated them on their 70th anniversary, endorsed their vision for planning for the future, and hopes that they will continue to be satisfied with FirstCaribbean's service to them for many more years to come."

The bank was awarded a special Certificate of Appreciation from the GCNA for their services over the years, which was received by Credit Manager, Mr. Geoffrey Gabriel.