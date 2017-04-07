DOCUMENTS FOR SENATE SITTING

13-04-17

-Bank Holidays Amendment Bill 2017

-Annual Stamp Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2017

-Income Tax Amendment Bill 2017

-Grenada Citizenship by Investment (Amendment) Bill 2017

-Customs Amendment Bill 2017

-Renaming of the Grenada Athletics and football Stadium

-Grenada National Museum Bill 2017

-Spicemas Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2017

-Cultural Corporations Bill, 2017

- Agreement between the Government of Grenada and the Government of the United States of America to Improve International Tax Compliance and to Implement FATCA

-Senate Order Paper No 2 of 2017 (Supplementary)

AUDIO OF SITTING OF THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

TEXT OF THE BILLS