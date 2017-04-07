DOCUMENTS FOR SENATE SITTING
13-04-17
-Bank Holidays Amendment Bill 2017
-Annual Stamp Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2017
-Income Tax Amendment Bill 2017
-Grenada Citizenship by Investment (Amendment) Bill 2017
-Customs Amendment Bill 2017
-Renaming of the Grenada Athletics and football Stadium
-Grenada National Museum Bill 2017
-Spicemas Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2017
-Cultural Corporations Bill, 2017
- Agreement between the Government of Grenada and the Government of the United States of America to Improve International Tax Compliance and to Implement FATCA
-Senate Order Paper No 2 of 2017 (Supplementary)
AUDIO OF SITTING OF THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES