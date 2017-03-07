THE GRENADA CONSTITUTION AND THE MARCH 13TH 1979 REVOLUTION: LEARNING FROM THE PAST, SHAPING THE FUTURE

A public forum is being hosted by the Grenada Revolution Memorial Foundation (GREMFO and Groundation Grenada), to mark this year's 38th Anniversary of the March 13th 1979 Revolution.

This year's forum focuses on the topic "The Grenada Constitution and the March 13th 1979 Revolution: Learning from the Past, Shaping the Future" and will be held at the Marryshow House Theatre on Tuesday March 14th 2017, on H.A. Blaize Street beginning at 5:30p.m.

Interactive discussion will be preceded by presentations from a three member panel comprising Senator Jomo Thomas, Speaker of the House of Assembly in St. Vincent and the Grenadines; Citizen John Rullow, a well-known, very out spoken Social Activist and key player in the construction of Grenada's International Airport during the revolution; and Richie Maitland, a local Attorney-at-Law who recently completed a Master's Degree in Human Rights Law. Each panelist will present for 20 minutes before the floor opens for discussion.

Dr. Wendy Crawford-Daniel, Professor of Sociology at the St. George's University will be the Moderator for the March 14th public forum.

The public forum intends to examine and analyze possible deficiencies and short comings in the 1974 Independence Constitution that facilitated abuse of power and ultimately led to the March 13th 1979 Revolution. If further intends to examine the important lessons pre and post revolution in shaping a new or amended constitution that reflects true people's democracy, strong and effective institutions, and adequate checks and balances to prevent abuse of power.

Every year since 2014, GREMFO has been hosting public forums or lectures to mark the anniversary of the Grenada Revolution. In the last two years, two Prime Ministers – the Honourable Roosevelt Skerrit of Dominica and the Honourable Dr. Ralph Gonsalves of St. Vincent and the Grenadines – were the featured speakers at the first and second public lectures respectively.

GREMFO is a non-profit, non-partisan organization whose objectives include working towards achievement of a fair and balanced assessment of the impact of the Revolution on Grenadian society and on the wider Caribbean community; preservation of the positive memories of the Grenada Revolution; and fostering a spirit of reconciliation among participants in the revolutionary process and persons affected by the Revolution and its demise.

Groundation Grenada is a social action collective created in 2009 with the vision that Grenadian society is fertile for positive change, requiring simply the necessary seeds and by extension the seed sowers. Being properly nourished, these seeds will eventually bear the fruit of individual and nation consciousness and autonomy.

A slideshow, depicting various photos taken during the revolution, will also be shown at Tuesday's public forum, the second of its kind organized by GREMFO. The lecture series will continue in 2018.