POLITICAL LEADER PROTESTS AND GOVERNOR GENERAL RESPONDS

St. George -- On February 24, political leader of the National Democratic Congress, Sen. Nazim Burke wrote to Governor General, Dame Cecile LaGrenade protesting the termination of ten Registration Officers at the Parliamentary Elections Office -- an action which sparked what Sen Burke described as disquiet, anxiety, fear and dismay. Click here to read.

By way of a letter dated March 2, Her Excellency has responded to Sen. Burke, as follows: Click here to read