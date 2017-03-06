BUSINESSMAN FACES MULTIPLE CHARGES

St. George -- A St. George businessman will face the St. George's Magistrate's Court on Tuesday 7th March, 2017 to answer to multiple charges of fraud.

Elvin Phillip, a 44 year-old of Darbeau is accused of duping customers of over sixty thousand dollars in down payments for vehicles ordered. The accusations against Phillip date back to October 2016, and so far he has been charged with five counts of fraud.

Meanwhile, the Royal Grenada Police Force is advising persons to engage in best business practices so as to avoid falling victims to unscrupulous dealers.