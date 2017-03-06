"EDUCATION IS THE KEY TO PUTTING GRENADA'S FIRST HYPERBARIC CHAMBER TO GOOD USE"

St. George -- February, 2017 saw the long anticipated arrival and installation of Grenada's first hyperbaric chamber, in a specially built unit at St. Augustine's Medical Services.

Dr. Tyler Sexton, the Medical Director of Caribbean Hyperbaric Medicine, which specializes in Hyperbaric Medicine, was on island to install the chamber.

He announced that alongside the installation of the hyperbaric chamber, an emergency dive protocol has also been established for Grenada, with Dr. Lutz Amechi, Resident Physician at SAMS as a certified hyperbaric physician. This will allow for the 'Bends' or decompression sickness, which can occur in scuba divers, to be treated within minutes in Grenada, as opposed to the hours previously required to airlift patients to neighboring islands.

The multi-place chamber, which allows for treatment of more than one patient at a time, will be fully operational from mid-March. Both Drs. Amechi and Sexton highlighted the importance of this step not only for Grenada's dive visitors and resident fishermen, but also for a number of common medical ailments, such as when pure oxygen provided by the chamber, can effectively be used as a medical drug in the treatment of diabetic foot ulcers, burn infections, compromised grafts and chronic infections such as gangrene.

Dr. Amechi stated "SAMS focus, over the 19 years it has been established, has always been to improve the healthcare we can offer in Grenada. I firmly believe that corporate citizens and even private individuals can help take the lead with this and thereby support the government with the efforts it is making." He went on to add "education will be the key to making full use of this invaluable piece of equipment. Starting in March we will be working with our medical partners on a programme of training with the doctors in the Casualty Department at the General Hospital, to help them to recognize the variety of situations in which it would beneficial to direct that a patient be treated by use of the hyperbaric chamber".

The team at SAMS is also making plans to meet with local divers and fishermen to share their knowledge of dive related sicknesses, and the effective treatment which will now be available to them right here on island.

Both the acquisition of the chamber and educational outreach activities are intrinsic parts of the goal of St. Augustine's Medical Services to assist with the upgrade of Grenada's healthcare offering.