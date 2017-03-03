ECCB BUILDING NAMED IN HONOUR OF FORMER GOVERNOR THE LATE HON SIR K DWIGHT VENNER

Basseterre -- The Phase I Building at the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) headquarters has been officially named the "Hon Sir K Dwight Venner Building" in recognition of the late former Governor's distinguished service to the Bank.

Members of Sir Dwight's family, his close friends and colleagues along with the ECCB Monetary Council, Board of Directors, management, staff and retirees, witnessed the unveiling ceremony on March 2 at the ECCB Headquarters in St Kitts and Nevis.

In his remarks during the ceremony, Chairman of the ECCB Monetary Council, the Honourable Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne, said that at its 84th Meeting, the Monetary Council supported the establishment of a Committee within the ECCB to identify an appropriate manner to honour the legacy of the Sir Dwight, who retired in November 2015 after 26 years as Governor of the ECCB. Prime Minister Browne said that the Monetary Council approved the naming of the Phase I Building as the "Hon Sir K Dwight Venner Building" at its

85th Meeting, which was held on 22 July 2016.

In his address, Council Member and Prime Minister for St Kitts and Nevis, Dr the Hon Timothy Harris, said the naming of the building in Sir Dwight's honour was a fitting tribute to his sterling service, especially given the fact that the building was the first to be erected under his governorship. Sir Dwight, he said, was a scholar, a regionalist, a Caribbean man, and most importantly, a family man.

Governor of the ECCB, Timothy N. J. Antoine said that he hoped the emblazoning of

Sir Dwight's name on the ECCB campus would bear perpetual testimony to his colossal contribution, not just to the ECCB but to the Caribbean people and the Caribbean civilisation.

Puretta Wilkin, who served as Sir Dwight's first secretary upon his appointment as Governor, also paid tribute to his life, work and accomplishments.

Sir Dwight's eldest daughter, Zinga Venner unveiled the signage and expressed thanks, on behalf of the Venner family, to the Monetary Council for showing such great recognition and appreciation of her father's work. She said that although he was not present physically, he was there is spirit and was aware of this great acknowledgement before he transitioned to the next life.

The Hon Sir K Dwight Venner passed away on 22 December 2016. He was the longest serving Governor of the ECCB.

The following audio files from the Naming Ceremony are attached.

· Governor Antoine's remarks

· Council Chairman's remarks

· Zinga Venner's remarks