ROMANIANS CHARGED

St. George -- Three Romanians, 34 year old Costel Viorel Gaina, 26 year old Cristian Cluforeanu, and 42 year old Gabriel Alexel Dutu will appear at the St. George's Magistrate's Court on Wednesday to answer to charges of money laundering.

The men were arrested and formally charged after a search warrant executed at their St. George apartment turned up quantities of cash in United States and Eastern Caribbean currencies. A number of computers, communication devices and accessories were also confiscated.

Police investigations are continuing.