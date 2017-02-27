LA POTERIE, ST. ANDREW TO RECEIVE PRIZE FOR BEAUTIFICATION IN 2016

St. George -- The community of La Poterie in St. Andrew will be the proud recipient of a billboard and $1000.00 as the first place winners in the 2016 National Independence Beautification Competition.

The National Celebrations committee will be unveiling the billboard in the community on Tuesday afternoon in a short ceremony honouring the people of La Poterie for their creativity and exemplary beautification of the area.

Parliamentary representative for the area Hon. Roland Bhola, Hon. Sen. Brenda Hood the minster responsible for Culture and the chairman of the national Celebrations Committee Ms. Ann Marie Marecheau will be part of the brief programme to unveil the billboard.

The major highlight of the display which helped to capture the first prize was the flambeaus made from bamboo and painted in the national colours placed along the roadway. The people of the community also planted many shrubs and flowers and continue to beautify the area ensuring that the village remains a clean and healthy environment throughout the year.

Villagers are looking forward to having the sign erected in their community. One villager lamented that such a move is a reminder to the community that togetherness can achieve success. The chairman of the NCC, Ms. Ann Marie Marecheau expressed her satisfaction in knowing that the communities are taking the clean-up and beautification of the environment seriously and look forward to the continued efforts going forward.

The erection of the billboard will be at the La Poterie junction and will be unveiled at 5pm tomorrow Tuesday.