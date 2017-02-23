ENDANGERING THE PUBLIC INTEREST AND DAMAGING PRIVATE INVESTMENT: THE REX ACQUISITION

The election of a party into Government does not bestow an exclusive licence on the winners to define and declare the public interest to suit their whims and instincts. Otherwise, there would be no need or place for a Constitution, the Courts, judicial review or the tort of misfeasance in Public Office. The planned acquisition of the REX is not pursuant to policy, process or political philosophy. Therefore, its instigation may well be found in a playground of sorts.

Notice that unlike the intended displacement of Camerhogne Park, the authorities have been unable to dangle a Five Star hotel in the eyes of the public. As a matter of fact, they have said nothing about the one to whom the REX is earmarked. Why so? Contrary to their boastful character, they seem to be prepared to ambush the public at the 'right time 'regarding the credentials of the take-over group. Could it be that the Government knows or expects that the new operation (product) would not be superior to the REX? In other words, are they kicking out one Three Star product to replace it with another of similar ranking or even lower? Do you smell casino?

Previously, we questioned how the REX became available for acquisition and put a number of questions on the matter. Now we go further to say that no tourism or development professional would have recommended that course of action against the REX. Equally, we are confident that the Minister for Tourism did not take any such recommendation to the Cabinet. Logically, therefore, the acquisition of the REX must be the brain-child of the Chairman of Cabinet, 'fundamentally so', eh Senator Moses? He will not deny that!

It is well- known that Governments do hurt the public interest by decisions and actions. The public interest is hurt where there is certified corruption, attacks on Press freedom, the loss of budgetary support (Taiwan), poverty, wastage, abuse of public funds, the payment of dozens of highly-paid Public Officers at useless desks, favouritism, forced leave, investment of public funds in doubtful enterprises, reckless Government guarantees, crooked financial schemes with international implications, the presence of unworthy characters as project promoters, economic citizens and passport- holders and so on.

On the other-hand, it is right for citizens to be told how the REX has hurt, compromised or diminished the public interest. Remember, the public interest in tourism has to do with employment, tax revenues (a function of room rates and occupancy levels), investment, room stock, MBIA viability, the purchase of local goods and services, etc.). These are the metrics the Government must address in seeking to justify its actions. Not vague declarations that demonstrate much power-play and arrogance, but little prudence and humility.

Here are some important questions for the Government and a few significant others:

How did Minister Steele determine that US $12 MILLION was too little, and how much is just enough?

Does the REX owe taxes? Were they unable to pay their workers and suppliers?

What are the credentials and track record of the take-over company? What kind of product do they intend to bring to Grenada?

How much money is that company prepared to make available to Government for paying prompt compensation to the REX? And, if that sum is not enough, where will Government get the balance from? Is it the Treasury, the World Bank, Charles Liu or economic citizens?

Who is the Caribbean hotelier that was refused and why?

What is the position of Sir Royston Hopkin, our 'Gold Star' hotelier of international stature?

What is the position of the GHTA and the Chamber of Commerce?

Regarding the questions directed to Government, please send Tobias Clement, MP, with answers in the public interest and in the dignified name of Pure Grenada. Sadly, there is no dignity in ingratitude. Taiwan was first. Second is the REX. Who's next? Cheers, with assurances and guarantees from the Greenery sporting skinny jeans, caps and fast cars, but no remorse!