FLOW HOSTS SAFE INTERNET USAGE WORKSHOP FOR TEENAGERS

St. George -- Flow hosted a workshop on safe internet practices for over 100 students at the St. Joseph's Convent, St. George on Thursday in recognition of Safer Internet Day 2017.

Flow's new Marketing & Communications Executive, Chrislyn Lashington facilitated the workshop which focused on safe ways of using social media and the importance of having a positive online reputation.

"Is a selfie really just a selfie? Is it giving away personal information, location details, or telling a specific story? Is everything that we see online reality? Being mindful of what we post and how often we post can be the first steps to using social media safely," said Lashington.

The workshop also included discussions on 'sexting' - which is the practice of sharing explicit images and messages via mobile phone, and how a person's job selection process can include a review of one's online image. One fourth form student commented, "I learnt that it is important to be aware of what I post on the internet because it defines who I am as a person, and it can determine my future."

"As a provider of broadband and data services nationwide, we believe in using the internet to increase productivity and to enhance the quality of life. We shared these safe usage tips with teenagers who rely on the internet for researching projects and connecting with friends. The internet is a great tool for education, enhancing the classroom experience and providing a library at one's fingertips," said James Pitt, Country Manager for Flow.

The internet space is shared with three billion people and three hundred million photos are uploaded to Facebook every day.