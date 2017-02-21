EASTERN DISTRICT WEEKEND OPERATIONS

ST. GEORGE -Several persons were arrested and charged during police operations in the Eastern policing district at the weekend.

Trevor Reuben, Shawn Braveboy, Anthony Thomas, Stanley Roberts and Joseph Horsford, were placed on $4,000.00 bail with 1 surety after been charged for gambling.

Travis Mitchell who was charged for possession of drugs was placed on $5,000.00 bail with 1 surety.

Kellon Neckles, a 31 year-old, Mechanic of Mont Tout, St. George was charged for rape while Vincentian national Raphael Robinson, 40, was charged and placed on bail for wounding.

They all will all appear in court Friday 24th March, 2017.